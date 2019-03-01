Jordyn Woods Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Getty Images
Jordyn Woods is breaking her silence amid cheating allegations that she and Tristan Thompson hooked up over the Valentine’s Day weekend.
On Friday, March 1, fans sat with a baited breath to see what the 21-year-old model would reveal on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.
Speaking to Smith on her Facebook Watch show, Jordyn set the record straight about the cheating rumors and the night in question.
"I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there,” the 21-year-old said in the interview taped Tuesday. "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."
Woods continued, "I want people to stand up and be accountable but I don't want anyone to feel what I'm feeling."
The businesswoman said she didn't have her arm around him, "but my legs were laying right over his. My butt was never sitting on him." She added that there was never anything intimate and it was just an "innocent time."
During the candid conversation, Woods admitted that she was drunk and alcohol was involved. But she made it clear that she never slept with the NBA player.
"On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion. It was like a kiss on the lips," she shared. "I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment."
While Woods expressed that she was "no homewrecker," she admitted that she wasn't completely honest when first telling Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. "I talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning and told them I was there," she shared. "I was honest about being there but I wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place."
Woods made her first public appearance days after reports surfaced. She briefly touched on the scandal at her beauty event with Eylure. Although video clips of her speech were muffled, she mentioned something about "everything that's going on," adding, "it's been real."
Shortly after the news broke, E! News confirmed the famous couple broke up 10 months after the Good American founder gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. We're told the pair is focusing on co-parenting their baby girl.
"I know I'm not the reason that Khloe and Tristan are not together," Woods shared on Friday. "Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him and I understand that but I know I'm not the reason."
After the episode premiered, Khloe took to Twitter and called Woods a liar. "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story," she wrote on social media. "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
The 21-year-old model isn't the only one to break her silence. Many of the Kardashian-Jenners have put their two cents on the matter, and have even unfollowed both Woods and Thompson on social media.
Kim Kardashian especially made her thoughts known about the issue. The KKW Beauty mogul defended Khloe when she made her first public appearance days after the scandal broke.
"Would you prefer she lose the [money] too," the reality TV personality wrote on Twitter after a commenter criticized her sister.
"A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter."
Along with Jordyn, Tristan spoke out about the allegations when reports first surfaced. "FAKE NEWS," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.
Khloe also reacted to the news. Aside from commenting on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram about the alleged affair, where she posted a series of shouting emojis in the comment section, she's also shared cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories.
"Remember: they cheated because they wanted to," one message read on Feb. 28. She posted this statement a day before Jordyn's Red Table Talk episode aired.
As of now, Kylie has yet to speak on the cheating allegations. A source previously told E! News the cosmetics mogul "is very torn on how to handle the situation."
"Kylie is having a very difficult time. She is devastated and emotional," another insider told E! News at the time. "She doesn't want to believe this could have happened. She wanted to give Jordyn a chance to explain herself. She doesn't know what to do. She's shocked and confused."
Woods said she has communicated with Kylie since the scandal broke.
As for Woods' final thoughts, she made it clear to Smith that she wants people to hear both sides of the story.
"I'm willing to take full responsibility. I'm not asking for people to like me. I'm not asking for you to forgive me overnight," she shared. "I'm just asking for you to hear me and to feel me."
