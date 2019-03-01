Jordyn Woods Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is breaking her silence amid cheating allegations that she and Tristan Thompson hooked up over the Valentine’s Day weekend.

On Friday, March 1, fans sat with a baited breath to see what the 21-year-old model would reveal on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

Speaking to Smith on her Facebook Watch show, Jordyn set the record straight about the cheating rumors and the night in question.

"I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there,” the 21-year-old said in the interview taped Tuesday. "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."

Woods continued, "I want people to stand up and be accountable but I don't want anyone to feel what I'm feeling."

The businesswoman said she didn't have her arm around him, "but my legs were laying right over his. My butt was never sitting on him." She added that there was never anything intimate and it was just an "innocent time."