Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cuddle Up on the Red Carpet

The look of love!

Newlyweds Liam Hemsworthand Miley Cyrus had hearts in their eyes when they stepped out on Thursday in Beverly Hills for the Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala hosted by the Women's Cancer Research Fund.

The couple, dressed to the nines in coordinating suits, could not be missed on the red carpet as they posed together, smiling, cuddling and embracing—you know, as lovebirds do.

At the annual event, Cyrus served as a performer, Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union were honored and attendees included the likes of Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton and co-founder of the fund, Rita Wilson. Union honored her friend who passed away from cancer, promising she would carry on the work they had done together. Hudson similarly honored those in life she had lost to cancer and vowed to continue using her platform and money to put an end to cancer.