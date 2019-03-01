From 90210 to All That: What You Need to Know About the Latest TV Revivals and Remakes

It's not a true 90210 revival—The CW previously had a reboot with new and returning cast members—but a scripted series about them getting back together for a revival. According to Fox, the show will have a "healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships." The show picks up with the cast having gone their separate ways after the original series ended 19 years ago and looks at what happens next when they get back together for a potential revival.

"Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation," Michael Thorn , president of entertainment at Fox, said in a statement. "Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network's DNA—bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters—and we're honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210."

90210 is just the latest revival in the works. Below, see what other remakes and revivals you can watch right now and which are still in the works.

Nickelodeon Are You Afraid of the Dark? WHAT: A miniseries reboot of the Nickelodeon anthology series that follows The Midnight Society, a group of kids who come together in the woods to share scary stories. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming soon to Nickelodeon.

YouTube All That WHAT: A new version of the Nickelodeon sketch series. Original series star Kenan Thompson is executive producing and other OG All That stars are expected to participate in the reboot. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming soon to Nickelodeon.

SNAP/Rex/REX USA Beverly Hills, 90210 WHAT: A six-episode event series following the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210—as themselves—reuniting for a reboot. It's a scripted series a la Curb Your Enthusiasm. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Summer 2019 on Fox.

ABC Bewitched WHAT: A modern remake of the classic sitcom from black-ish's Kenya Barris and Yamara Taylor, according to Deadline. The new version follows Samantha, a black single mom (who is also a witch), who marries Darren, a white mortal who's a bit of a slacker. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope, right now it's just a pilot commitment order at ABC.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Veronica Mars WHAT: A miniseries revival of Veronica Mars on Hulu with series star Kristen Bell returning as the titular private eye. Series creator Rob Thomas is also board, as is the majority of the original cast. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, summer of 2019!

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock The Hills: New Beginnings WHAT: A revival of The Hills, MTV's fan-favorite reality show, following the likes of Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming to MTV in 2019.

Fox Last Man Standing WHAT: Tim Allen's Last Man Standing was canceled after six seasons on ABC, sat out a year, and Fox revived it for a seventh season starting Fridays in the fall of 2018. Most of the original cast is back, with the exception of a recasting here or there. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fridays on Fox.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank The Facts of Life WHAT: A reboot of the classic sitcom The Facts of Life is reportedly in the works from Sony and...the production companies of Jessica Biel and Leonardo DiCaprio. CAN YOU WATCH IT? No, it's still in development.

CBS Designing Women WHAT: A reboot of the beloved Designing Women with creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason at the helm. No word on whether any of the original cast members would be involved. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope, it's still in the works.

Rank Film Distributors Four Weddings and a Funeral WHAT: Hulu has ordered Four Weddings and a Funeral to series. Written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, the limited series follows a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events (four weddings and a funeral). Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are also executive producers. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Soon!

NBC Frasier WHAT: NBC boss Robert Greenblatt admitted he's had talks about bringing back iconic shows like The Office, 30 Rock and yes, Frasier. "I've had conversations with [exec producer] David Lee about [Frasier]," Greenblatt told TVLine. "Frasier would be great. I'd love to [bring back] Frasier. We put out feelers about [it] over the years. But I don't think there's any real interest. I think everyone's moved on." Then Kelsey Grammer revealed he has been in talks about returning to the role, but said it's still early. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet...

CBS Magnum P.I. WHAT: Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim serve as writers and executive producers on this Magnum P.I. reboot. Set in Hawaii, the show follows Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), an ex-Navy SEAL. This time he's returning home from Afghanistan and repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep, on CBS.

Nickelodeon Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles WHAT: A new 2-D animated series featuring your favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but this one has some magic elements. Kat Graham will voice the first-ever African-American April O'Neal. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep, on Nickelodeon.

Cliff Lipson/CBS Murphy Brown WHAT: Candice Bergen is back as the iconic character, along with series creator Diane English, for a 13-episode revival already ordered to series by CBS. In the release announcing the return, CBS had this to say about the new season: "As its 30th anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate." CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first season already aired, TBD on a second revival series.

CW Charmed WHAT: After two pilot seasons, The CW ordered a reboot of Aaron Spelling's witchy drama to series with Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman at the helm. The feminist reboot will focus on three sisters living in a college town who must find time to juggle the vanquishing of supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining their family bonds. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Sundays on The CW.

Walt Disney Pictures Mighty Ducks WHAT: In the super-early stages, the original trilogy's screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner are behind the TV series based on the 1992 hockey film, which is being developed at ABC Signature Studios. CAN YOU WATCH IT: The project has yet to even be shopped to networks, so don't expect to see a knuckle-puck anytime soon.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Party of Five WHAT: Freeform is set to reboot the WB classic, giving pilot order to the original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, who will be modernizing the drama by tackling immigration. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Cooming soon.

ABC Roseanne/The Conners WHAT: The original cast of Roseanne will reunited for a nine-episode midseason run on ABC. "The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant—and hilarious—today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement when the revival was announced...and then it was canceled following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Roseanne returned and was canceled a few months later. The show continued on sans Barr as The Conners.

CBS Sister, Sister WHAT: A revival of the fan-favorite Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry series that also starred Jackée Harry and Tim Reid. The Mowry sisters have fanned the revival flames for what feels like years, but nothing has actually materialized just yet. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but if everybody involved has their way, you will be able to soon.

NBC Mad About You WHAT: Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser signed on to reprise their roles of Paul and Jamie Buchman from their hit NBC sitcom, but there's been no movement since then. It might not happen. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The project seems to have stalled...

NBC The Office WHAT: NBC was reportedly interested in a revival of The Office with a mix of old and new cast members, but definitely no Steve Carell. Several stars have gone on record about wanting to be involved, but said they have not heard anything official. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet.

The Twilight Zone WHAT: CBS All Access, the streaming platform home to Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight, ordered a new version of the classic series from Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg. CAN YOU WATCH IT? April 2019 on CBS All Access.

NBC Hannibal WHAT: Bryan Fuller's take on serial killer Hannibal Lecter was acclaimed, but only lasted three seasons. Talk of moving it to another network, giving it a movie, etc. floated around after the series finale, but never materialized. Now there's some hope. Fuller responded to a fan who asked the state of the property. "Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time," he tweeted. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The talks seem to have stalled.

FOX King of the Hill WHAT: Fox boss Dana Walden told reporters she had a meeting with show producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about bringing back Hank, Peggy, Bobby and the rest of the King of the Hill gang. "We have had preliminary conversations with Greg and Mike and I would like to explore that," she said. "We had a very preliminary conversation given what's going on in the country I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. Again, it was one meeting and I would hope to revisit it." CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's just in the early stages.

CBS/Getty Images The Munsters WHAT: NBC is looking at bringing The Munsters back, but with a Brooklyn-twist. Herman, Lily and the rest of the Munsters would be trying to fit in in New York City's hipster haven. Odd Mom Out's Jill Kragman and Seth Meyers are behind the new project. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet...

DreamWorks Animation Trolls WHAT: A new animated series picking up where the movie left off, complete with original songs, but new voices in the form of Skylar Astin and Amanda Leighton. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Streaming on Netflix.

Twentieth Century Fox Film The Boss Baby WHAT: An animated series on Netflix picking up where the movie left off. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix She-Ra WHAT: A "modern take" on the famous cartoon from the 1980s. Noelle Stevenson is serving as showrunner, the new design of the character riled fans, naturally. CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's coming November 16 on Netflix.

Showtime The L Word WHAT: Showtime has enlisted The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken and original stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenig and Leisha Hailey for a sequel series, which would introduce fans to a new group of lesbians living and loving in West Hollywood. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming soon to Showtime.

Netflix Carmen Sandiego WHAT: A reboot of the classic kids show with Gina Rodriguez voicing the new Carmen Sandiego. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not until 2019, but it's coming!

Dimension Films Sin City WHAT: The Frank Miller comic series is in the works as a TV series with The Walking Dead veteran Glen Mazzara, Len Wiseman and Stephen L'Heureux. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.

Netflix Dear White People WHAT: A continuation of the story started in the 2014 movie of the same name with writer Justin Simien and several of the movie's stars on board. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Seasons one and two are now streaming on Netflix.

CW Dynasty WHAT: The CW has updated the classic 1980s primetime soap with The OC's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fall 2017 on The CW!

Michael Yarish / Netflix One Day at a Time WHAT: A modern-day reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Three seasons are now streaming on Netflix.

CBS S.W.A.T. WHAT? Shemar Moore stars in the series in new series inspired by the 1975 TV series and 2003 movie of the same name. CAN YOU WATCH IT? S.W.A.T. is currently airing on CBS.

NBC Will & Grace WHAT: A revival of the Emmy-winning series starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The new batch of episodes premiered during the fall of 2017. NBC already ordered a second revival season.

Epix Get Shorty WHAT: Ray Romano and Chris O'Dowd are star in the Epix series based on the novel by Elmore Leonard. Peep the trailer now. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The Epix series premiered August 13.

Nickelodeon Rocko's Modern Life WHAT: Nickelodeon is reviving the classic cartoon for a one-hour movie with the show's creator back on board. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but soon!

CBS MacGyver WHAT: X-Men's Lucas Till stars as a young Angus MacGyver as he learns all those problem solving skills. You know, like fixing stuff with a piece of gum and thumbtack. James Wan, Henry Winkler and R. Scott Gemmill are executive producers and George Eads also stars. CAN YOU WATCH IT? MacGyver is back in action for a second season on CBS.

Fox The X-Files WHAT: Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny returned to the world of paranormal conspiracies for six episodes on Fox. This is the last batch of episodes, as of now. Anderson has said she is done with Special Agent Dana Scully following the 10-episode second revival season and series creator Chris Carter said the show does not continue without Mulder and Scully. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The 16 new episodes came and went, and it seems like that's it.

Fox Lethal Weapon WHAT: Riggs and Murtaugh rode again! Fox ordered a TV version of the Danny Glover and Mel Gibson franchise of flicks about mismatched police partners. Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford starred in the first two seasons, Seann William Scott will appear in the third season after Crawford's exit. Wayans said he was quitting after season two, but that might not be the case, should the show get a third season. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Lethal Weapon aired two seasons so far...

Fox Prison Break WHAT: A revival of the fan-favorite drama starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell already happened on Fox and another version is in the works. "We are developing a new iteration of Prison Break," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox, said. "It's in very early stages of development, but we're really excited about it." CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first revival? Came and went. The new iteration? Not yet.

Netflix Fuller House WHAT: A Full House continuation series about DJ Tanner, sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy Gibbler. The entire cast, with the exception of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, has appeared in the Netflix series. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Netflix ordered a fifth and final season of the series.

Disney Tangled WHAT: A sequel series to the 2010 movie about Rapunzel starring Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore—they'll both be back as well. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep!

Disney XD DuckTales WHAT: A new cartoon series on Disney XD based on the original cartoon about Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Louie and Dewey. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep!

Netflix The Magic School Bus Rides Again WHAT: A new animated series based on the books that spawned the original show, with Lily Tomlin passing the teaching duties over to Kate McKinnon. CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's now streaming on Netflix.

Amazon The Tick WHAT: A revival of the Patrick Warburton series about a hapless superhero. The Tick was originally a comic book before becoming a cartoon and then later a short-lived Fox live-action series starring Warburton. Peter Serafinowicz stars. CAN YOU WATCH IT? Now streaming on Amazon.

CBS via Getty Images Lost in Space WHAT: Netflix is rebooting the classic TV series (that was also a movie in 1998 starring Matt LeBlanc and Heather Graham because sure!) about an Earth family of explorers who get…lost in space. CAN YOU WATCH IT? The new series starring Parker Posey, Toby Stephens and Molly Parker will debut in 2018 on Netflix.