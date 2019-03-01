Cardi B and Bruno Mars Turn Up the Heat in "Please Me" Music Video

Cardi B and Bruno Mars kicked off the weekend with a brand-new music video.

The 26-year-old rapper and 33-year-old singer dropped the music video for "Please Me" on Friday.

The nearly four-minute clip takes place at a taco restaurant "somewhere in Los Angeles." Both artists are seen hanging with their crews after a party. But once they lock eyes, there's instant chemistry—and lots of sexy dance numbers.

The video came just two weeks after the dynamic duo released the hit. Cardi B was clearly excited about the project and teased it in a sexy Instagram post on Thursday.

"I scared but, you know, I like this music video a lot," she said while rocking a new rainbow 'do and some white lingerie.

As fans are well aware, this isn't the first time the two artists have collaborated. The superstars also teamed up for their 2016 song "Finesse."

It certainly has been an exciting time for Cardi B. In addition to dropping the new track, she won her first Grammy in the Best Rap Album category for Invasion of Privacy.