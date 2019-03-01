New Kids on the Block's Music Video Is the Ultimate Boy Band Tribute

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 7:02 AM
New Kids On The Block are back with a brand-new music video.
The group released their new single "Boys in the Band" on Friday along with a four-minute-and-15-second clip that pays tribute to everyone's favorite boy bands.
The music video starts off with Lance Bass from 'N Sync playing the role of a teacher. He then introduces his class to a much older version of the New Kids on the Block for a history lesson on boy bands and their intense fandom.
As the music video continues, Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Donnie Wahlberg dress up as different popular groups throughout the decades. The group references everyone from Boyz II Men and 98 Degrees to One Direction and BTS.
The song is part of the group's 30th anniversary edition of their classic album Hangin' Tough.
See Giuliana Rancic Go Full "Fan Girl" After Getting a Surprise Visit From New Kids on the Block on E! News
Watch the video for the ultimate throwback and boy band history lesson.
What can we say? They do it for the fans.
The Jonas Brothers Are Back With a New Song, But Which JoBros Tune Is Your Forever Favorite? Vote Now!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?