New Kids on the Block's Music Video Is the Ultimate Boy Band Tribute

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 7:02 AM

New Kids On The Block are back with a brand-new music video. 

The group released their new single "Boys in the Band" on Friday along with a four-minute-and-15-second clip that pays tribute to everyone's favorite boy bands.

The music video starts off with Lance Bass from 'N Sync playing the role of a teacher. He then introduces his class to a much older version of the New Kids on the Block for a history lesson on boy bands and their intense fandom. 

As the music video continues, Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Donnie Wahlberg dress up as different popular groups throughout the decades. The group references everyone from Boyz II Men and 98 Degrees to One Direction and BTS.

The song is part of the group's 30th anniversary edition of their classic album Hangin' Tough.

See Giuliana Rancic Go Full "Fan Girl" After Getting a Surprise Visit From New Kids on the Block on E! News

Watch the video for the ultimate throwback and boy band history lesson.

What can we say? They do it for the fans.

