The Jonas Brothers Have Already Recorded 30 to 40 New Songs

Courtesy of Republic Records
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 6:53 AM
Courtesy of Republic Records
It's been burnin' up in the studio for the Jonas Brothers—and we're not just talking about their new single.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas have given fans the welcomed shock of their lives this week after confirming they were officially back together after splitting five years ago. They subsequently dropped a brand new song and music video. To boot, the visual for "Sucker" features none other than their three famous ladies, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Honestly, could the fan club ask for anything more?
Yes, yes they can—and they're going to get more. If you're already hoping for more new music, the guys are about to grant your wish. As they revealed during an interview on The Elvis Duran Show on Friday, they have plenty of new material already made.
"When we started to figure out what the sound was going to be like—balancing Nick's sound, DNCE's sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this," Joe said. "It's been incredible—his stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can't wait to release."
So, when are those songs coming, Joe?
"I think in the next few months you're probably going to hear more."
Needless to say, fans are already counting down. In the meantime, "Sucker" is on repeat.
The Jonas Brothers Are Back With a New Song, But Which JoBros Tune Is Your Forever Favorite? Vote Now!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?