Watch the First Minute of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Get ready to have a cello cover of "Bad Romance" stuck in your head.

That is not a bad thing, because it's a very good cello cover of Bad Romance, but it's quite a way to be introduced to the world of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Freeform just released the first minute and a half of the first episode, and it's pretty creepy.

Apparently, Beacon Heights University is one of the most competitive schools ever, where getting in is hard but keeping up is even harder.

"At BHU, we'll do whatever it takes to stay on top. We thrive under pressure and strive for perfection, but no one's perfect, and the pressure is building to a breaking point. And someone is about to snap...and kill," the voiceover says.