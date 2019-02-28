Bella Hadid Walks Several Runways With a 101-Degree Fever at Paris Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 5:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bella Hadid, Off-White Show, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For Bella Hadid, booking an array of Fashion Week shows isn't all butterflies and rainbows.

Arguably one of the most in-demand models right now, the 22-year-old star took to Instagram Stories to share the not-so-pretty side of working non-stop.

"101 fever is not cute when walking a runway," she captioned her post.

Along with her selfie, she displayed several emojis, including the nauseated one (you know, the emoji with the green face). She also blocked out her face with big text.

But as the saying goes, the show must go on!

The model powered through her catwalk for the Off-White fall 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week. In fact, Hadid had the prestigious honor of closing the show.

Serving face and giving her best strut down the runway, no one was able to tell she was running a high fever.

For her final look of the fashion show, she donned a flashy, yellow and gray checkered co-ord set.

Photos

Best Looks at Fashion Week Fall 2019

Her shorts were itty-bitty, while her top was oversized and voluminous. Of course, the ensemble was completed with matching checker-printed boots.

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Off-White, Paris Fashion Week 2019

SplashNews.com

Luckily, the 22-year-old model was in good company. Her sister, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss also walked the Off-White show with her.

However, his wasn't the only show Bella modeled for today. She closed the Redemption fashion show wearing a multi-colored mini-dress.

It was business-meets-nightclub in one outfit since one half of the ensemble featured silver sequins and the other half was designed like a blazer. The material looked like silk, and was all-black.

She took to Instagram to share her final look for the show.

"closing @redemptionofficial this afternoon . thank you for having me, fever and all," the model captioned her post.

Now, will someone please get her some DayQuil. Fashion Week might be in its last stretch, but there are still a few more weeks to go!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Gigi Hadid , Fashion Week , Karlie Kloss , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Runway , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pippa Middleton, British Heart Foundation Beating Hearts Ball

Pippa Middleton Makes First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Ireland

Royal Bartender! Kate Middleton Pours a Pint of Beer in Ireland

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, London premiere

Brie Larson Is Our Fashion Hero! See Her Best Looks Before Becoming Captain Marvel

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Rocks New Rainbow Hairstyle: See Her Most Over-the-Top Looks

Kate Middleton, Soccer, Belfast, Ireland Visit

Kate Middleton Shows Her Sporty Side During Belfast Visit With Prince William

E-comm: Our Faves From Shopbop's Buy More Save More Sale

Our Favorite Items From Shopbop's Buy More, Save More Sale

Kacey Musgraves, Oscars 2019

Watch Kacey Musgraves Pay Tribute to Selena Quintanilla With ''Como La Flor'' Cover

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.