Bella Hadid Walks Several Runways With a 101-Degree Fever at Paris Fashion Week

For Bella Hadid, booking an array of Fashion Week shows isn't all butterflies and rainbows.

Arguably one of the most in-demand models right now, the 22-year-old star took to Instagram Stories to share the not-so-pretty side of working non-stop.

"101 fever is not cute when walking a runway," she captioned her post.

Along with her selfie, she displayed several emojis, including the nauseated one (you know, the emoji with the green face). She also blocked out her face with big text.

But as the saying goes, the show must go on!

The model powered through her catwalk for the Off-White fall 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week. In fact, Hadid had the prestigious honor of closing the show.

Serving face and giving her best strut down the runway, no one was able to tell she was running a high fever.

For her final look of the fashion show, she donned a flashy, yellow and gray checkered co-ord set.