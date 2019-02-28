Danielle Staub Is Engaged for the 21st Time: See More Whirlwind Celebrity Relationships

Danielle Staub needs to teach a class on romance, relationships and more, because she's engaged!

While this news might feel like déjà vu to her fans, considering this marks the 21st engagement for the reality TV personality, the news is oh-so-real. 

The 56-year-old star said "yes" to her boyfriend Oliver Maier, whom she met less than six months ago, People reports. Apparently, her now fiancé was dating one of her friends.

Fans were shook when news broke the Real Housewives of New Jersey personality was engaged. However, there's more. Staub's rep, Steve Honig, tells E! News, "Danielle is planning to get married on Monday."

Just this week, the reality TV personality took to Instagram to reveal her beau, cheekily writing, "Mystery solved." In her snap, the two were locking lips on the beach with a rainbow displayed in the background.

More recently, the star shared a sexy bathing suit pic where she showed off what "happiness" looks like.

She said, "Happiness looks good on everyone and I found mine here!!!" Both photo locations were in Saint Barth.

According to the publication, the 56-year-old star initially "couldn't stand him," but she eventually got to know the "other side" of the Franco-German.

Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub

The couple's whirlwind romance has gone by so fast, they reportedly haven't had time to get an engagement ring. Honig tells E! they plan to go shopping for the jewelry piece tomorrow at Van Cleef & Arpel.

Staub's engagement and wedding news comes less than a week after she finalized her divorce from Marty Caffrey.

Fans of the RHONJ show, know the couple had an interesting (and wild) wedding during the most recent season. Caffrey and the reality TV personality were married for three months before they filed for divorce.

The process wasn't pretty, as heated arguments led to temporary restraining orders.

With this exciting news, it's clear Staub is in a much happier place.

To see more celebrity engagements that shook fans all over the world, keeping scrolling through our gallery.

Danielle Staub and Olivier Maier

Less than a week after finalizing her divorce from Marty Caffrey, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star became engaged to Oliver Maier. Best of all? The newly engaged couple reportedly plans to wed on March 4, just days after their engagement news broke.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, New Year's Eve 2015.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

After dating on and off for several years, the couple rekindled their romance in summer 2018 and got engaged that July.

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee, VMA Couples

Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

96 hours after their first date, the former husband and wife infamously wed on Feb. 19, 1995. Their tumultuous marriage ended in a 1998 divorce, though their lives remained intertwined over the years through rumors of reconciliations, continued drama and their two sons. 

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder

After about six months of dating, E! News exclusively confirmed in January 2015 that the two got engaged. Four months later, the stars officially tied the knot. They became parents in July 2017 with the birth of their first child, daughter Bodhi

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Less than a month after the press learned off their burgeoning romance, the comedian popped the question to his bride-to-be in early June 2018. The two broke up in October 2018, as Grande continued grieving the loss of ex Mac Miller, who was found dead in his home a month prior.

Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Romance rumors first sparked about the couple in May 2014. The following October, the actress was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger, igniting headlines that she was headed for the aisle. Three months later, they were married in a 15-minute ceremony at the actress' Beverly Hills home on Jan. 5, 2015. The seemingly unlikely pair is still going strong three years later. 

Katy Perry, Russell Brand

Katy Perry & Russell Brand

The British star got down on one knee in India on New Year's Eve in 2009, just a few months after they started dating following the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. They married the following October back in India and split a year later in December 2011. 

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Twins, Moroccan, Monroe

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Just weeks after meeting and creating her "Bye Bye" music video together, the two secretly wed in April 2008 at Carey's private estate in the Bahamas. During their six-year marriage, they became parents to twins Morrocan and Monroe before officially calling it quits in 2015. 

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline

Just six months after her infamous hours-long marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander, the princess of pop met the backup dancer and subsequently agreed to marry him in July 2004. Three months later, they were married. The union lasted two years and produced two sons before Spears filed for divorce in November 2006. 

Kaley Cuoco, Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco & Ryan Sweeting

The Big Bang Theory star got engaged to her ex-husband after three months of dating in September 2013. Four months later, the two tied the knot in a New Year's Eve wedding. However, the marriage lasted less than two years before Cuoco filed for divorce in September 2015

Congrats to the two lovebirds!

