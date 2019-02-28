Luke Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale Co-Stars Send Well Wishes After Stroke

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 2:04 PM
Luke Perry's co-stars are sending him love amid his hospitalization.
On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Riverdale actor and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a stroke. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said that authorities responded to a 911 call about an unspecified medical request, made from the Perry's home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. at 9:39 a.m. on Wednesday. Paramedics then transported Perry to a hospital in the area.
Perry's rep tells E! News that he remains in the hospital under observation, and despite reports, he is not in a coma.
As news of his hospitalization surfaced on Thursday, many of Perry's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars sent well wishes to their friend.
"My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength," Shannen Doherty wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the TV series. "You got this."
Ian Ziering also took to social media to pay tribute to his pal. Along with a picture of the duo, Ziering wrote, "No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery."
"Praying hard for Luke Perry today," Dean Cain tweeted. "May he have a full and fast recovery."
Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) February 28, 2019
Molly Ringwald, who portrays Perry's ex Mary Andrews on the CW's Riverdale series, tweeted, "Sending my love to Luke Perry."
Riverdale's John Behlmann also tweeted, "Wishing all the best and a safe recovery for Luke Perry. I only barely met and worked with him, but he seems as good a man as you encounter."
I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke 🙏🏼❤️ @LukePerryIII— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 28, 2019
"I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke," Kristy Swanson, who co-starred with Perry in 1992's Buffy the Vampire Slayer film, tweeted. "Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God's Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke."
Our thoughts are with Perry and his loved ones at this time.
