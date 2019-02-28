Luke Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale Co-Stars Send Well Wishes After Stroke

Luke Perry's co-stars are sending him love amid his hospitalization.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Riverdale actor and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a stroke. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said that authorities responded to a 911 call about an unspecified medical request, made from the Perry's home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. at 9:39 a.m. on Wednesday. Paramedics then transported Perry to a hospital in the area.

Perry's rep tells E! News that he remains in the hospital under observation, and despite reports, he is not in a coma.

As news of his hospitalization surfaced on Thursday, many of Perry's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars sent well wishes to their friend.