These Behind-the-Scenes Grey's Anatomy Photos From Shonda Rhimes Will Make Your Day

Grey's Anatomy is now the longest-running primetime medical drama. The ABC series airs episode number 332, surpassing ER's previous record of 331 installments with the Thursday, Feb. 28 episode titled "We Didn't Start the Fire."

To mark the historic occasion, series creator Shonda Rhimes went back into her archives to share her personal snapshots from the early days of Grey's. The medical drama has been on the air for 15 seasons, it debuted back in March 2005. The photos, which can all be seen on her official Shondaland site, include snaps of Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, T.R. Knight, Patrick Dempsey and the rest of the OG Grey's cast. See a few of the shots below.