Kate Middleton Has the Best Response About Having a Fourth Royal Baby

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Does Kate Middleton have baby number four on the brain? Not exactly.
The royal kicked off her second day in Ireland this week in Ballymena alongside her famous husband, Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were naturally greeted by throngs of admirers offering the parents of three a warm welcome to the town.
During their walkabout, the topic of children came up when Middleton met 5-month-old baby James, telling his father, "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody."
According to People, the baby's father responded with a standout question: "Baby number four?"
"I think William would be a little worried," she answered with a laugh. Needless to say, when it comes to dodging personal questions, Middleton is a graceful pro.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
After all, the royal did welcome her second son, Prince Louis, less than a year ago in April 2018. She and William, who have been married since 2011, are also parents to Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3.
As royal enthusiasts may recall, the mom also suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum when she was expecting, which often causes nausea and vomiting. The condition caused her to miss public engagements during the early months of each pregnancy.
Nevertheless, if the duke and duchess do decide to add a fourth to their famous family, they'll make that announcement on their own terms.