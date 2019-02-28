Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pack on the PDA at BFF's Birthday Party

The Kardashian-West family stepped out to celebrate close pal Jonathan Cheban's birthday on Wednesday night.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were all spotted at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. for the intimate celebration, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who arrived and later departed together. In video posted to social media, the group could be heard singing to Jonathan as he was presented with a sushi cake during the birthday dinner. E! News has learned that the dessert, designed by Hansen's Cake, was white cake with chocolate chip filling.

"It was a small group and they took over a private room decorated with gold letter balloons," a source tells E! News of the celebration.