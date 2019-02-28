Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Show PDA on Romantic Date Night

PDA alert!

Married couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden looked more in love than ever on a romantic night out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The two were photographed kissing and walking while holding hands as they left an Italian restaurant.

The two dressed casually; Diaz wore a gray jacket over a white top, blue skinny jeans and tan ankle boots. Madden wore a black North Face jacket over matching pants and sneakers.

The 46-year-old actress and the 39-year-old Good Charlotte musician have been married for more than four years. They are notoriously private, rarely appearing at celebrity events.

Last August, on Diaz's birthday, Madden posted about her on Instagram, writing, "There's so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are. Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage. The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. I'm so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only."