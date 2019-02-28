All the Signs the Jonas Brothers Were Headed for a Reunion

They're baaacckkk.

For fans who have been keeping up with the headlines today, you know we're taking about the one and only Jonas Brothers. With help from James Cordenand his beloved Carpool Karaoke, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonasconfirmed the news that they have officially reunited.

"Wait! Hang on. Is what I think is happening—is it happening?" Corden asked the trio after they all popped up in his car. "Yup, we're back," they confirmed into the camera in unison, instantly sending shivers down their fans' spines. The Late Late Show teaser trailer also confirmed the group will be taking over the show next week and, as could be deduced from the car, will also take part in a Carpool Karaoke segment. As the grand cherry on this musical sundae, they are releasing a new single, "Sucker," at midnight. Just like that, it's 2008 again—except they're rocking wedding rings now.