Prince William Just Revealed One of Prince George's Favorite Movies

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 8:37 AM

Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

PA Wire

Prince George loves those dragons!

During his and Kate Middleton's visit to Ballymena, Northern Ireland on Thursday, Prince William revealed to a young boy that their eldest son, who is 5, loves the movie How to Train Your Dragon.

The fan, Regan, showed William how he makes dragons from pieces of colored paper.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are also parents to Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months, toured the Braid Centre.

There, they were welcomed by officials from the Cinemagic educational charity for young filmmakers. Kate and William chatted with Emma Noble and Jack Francis, who played them a short film and watched young directors and producers as they practiced filming.

Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Northern Ireland

The duchess, who channeled Harry Potter's Beauxbatons students in a periwinkle Mulberry "Ashleigh" fall 2018 coat, was also given a makeup lesson for onscreen looks.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Northern Ireland

Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

