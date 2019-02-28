Selena Gomez Releases New Music: Listen to "I Can't Get Enough" Here

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's new song.

The 26-year-old singer has collaborated with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin on the track "I Can't Get Enough," released Thursday.

"Crazy/I like that, you like that, so let's be crazy/The contact, impact, I want that daily," Gomez sings on the new track. "Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately/I like that, baby."

Gomez later sings, "No one's gotta know, we can keep it low-key/I'll be fine alone, long as you're alone with me (Tell 'em)/So incredible, unforgettable on me/Keep your body on me."

The group of artists had been teasing the collab on social media, sharing the cover art for the song with their fans.