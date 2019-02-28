Matthew McConaughey's 3 Stylish Kids Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 8:15 AM

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, Livingston Alves McConaughey, Levi Alves McConaughey, Vida Alves McConaughey, Kay McConaughey

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Alright, alright, alright—it's the McConaughey family!

It's been a few years since fans last saw Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' three kids out on the red carpet, but Wednesday called for it. The youngsters, Levi, 10, Vida, 9 and Livingston, 6, were all on hand as their Oscar-winning dad was honored at the Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in his native Austin. 

The group, which also included the actor's mom, Kay McConaughey, was dressed to the nines for the special occasion with the star sporting a three-piece plaid suit and his famous wife in a floor-length printed dress. 

Their youngsters look impressively chic with little Livingston even donning a pint-sized tuxedo. Meanwhile, older brother Levi opted for a tan three-piece suit and sister Vida donned a beautiful lavender cocktail dress. Grandma Kay rounded out the fabulous attire in a black dress accented with gold statement earrings. Say cheese!

Photos

Matthew McConaughey's Best Roles

The couple typically keeps their little ones out of the spotlight, though they do step out on the red carpet with their mom and dad from time to time, including in 2016 at the Sing premiere. Two years earlier, they posed for cameras together for yet another special event in their dad's life: his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. 

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, Family, Hollywood Walk of Fame

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Of course, the children were much younger then with Livingston just 2 at the time.

Still, much like their chic parents, the kiddos were dressed to impress even then. 

The couple tied the knot back in 2012, nearly four years after the arrival of Levi and two years after Vida's birth.

By the end of that year, they welcome Livingston. 

Can't wait to see where they all pop up next!

