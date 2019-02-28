Lady Gaga Sets the Record Straight on Those Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 5:38 AM
After Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sent the internet into a frenzy with their steamy Oscars performance, Mother Monster appeared on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to set the record straight on those romance rumors.
When Jimmy Kimmel asked her about the speculation, the nine-time Grammy winner gave a giant eye roll and let her expression say it all.
"First of all, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. What it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal," the singer said. "Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that's what we wanted you to see."
Gaga then reiterated the award-winning number they performed, "Shallow," is a love song and that their film, A Star Is Born, is a love story. She also explained how Cooper planned out their entire performance—from their walkup together and the piano rollout to the camera shots and the lighting.
"I knew that he had the vision for how it should go," she said.
In addition, the Ally character said it was important to both celebrities to be "connected the entire time" for the performance.
"Look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world," she said. "When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel."
Kimmel then jokingly asked Gaga if she was having an affair with the 92-year-old crooner.
"No!" Gaga said before shutting down the romance rumors once and for all. "No, I'm an artist, and I guess [Cooper and I] did a good job. And, fooled ya!"
The late-night host seemed to understand where she was coming from.
"You know what? I fall in love when I look at him," he quipped. "It's really hard not to look into those eyes and just get lost."
In addition to addressing the romance rumors, Gaga brought out her Oscar and reflected on her win for Best Original Song.
"I swear, when we won, it was like my whole artistic journey flashed before my eyes," she said. "I instantly saw myself sitting on my stoop of my studio apartment in New York City, on the concrete, with my keyboard next to me, trying to figure out how I was going to lug my keyboard, again, up my walk-up. It's incredible. This was hard work. I said it in my speech and I'll say it again: If you work hard and you don't give up, you can do anything."
She also spoke about A Star Is Born returning to theaters with additional footage and received a special surprise from Kimmel in honor of the movie's album going platinum.
Watch the video to see her interview.
