Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain Harness Their Superpowers Dark Phoenix Trailer

Sophie Turner is looking for answers in the new Dark Phoenix trailer.

The 23-year-old actress stars as Jean Grey in upcoming X-Men installment, slated to hit theaters in June. In the movie, Jean is hit by a mysterious cosmic force during a rescue mission in space, almost killing her. When she makes it home, the force begins to change Jean, making her powerful yet unstable. As a result, the X-Men must come together to try to save Jean, as well as save the planet.

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Evan Peters are all back in their roles in Dark Phoenix, with Jessica Chastain joining the cast.

The new trailer aired during Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Chastain appeared on the night show and discussed the highly anticipated film as well as a stressful time they were both on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden during a New York Rangers hockey game.