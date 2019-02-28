SEASON PREMIERE
MARCH 31, 9e|6p

Kim Kardashian Warns of "Negative People" as Khloe Cries in New KUWTK Promo

by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 9:27 AM

Tough times ahead.

A new promo for season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians previews some rough waters ahead for the famous family when the show returns on Mar. 31.

"It's really hard to regain trust," Khloe Kardashian, who was recently rocked by an alleged cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, says in the just-released clip. "Your one stupid weekend, you just demolish a relationship."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is over the drama. "It's a full-time job warding off the negative people," Kim says before telling husband Kanye West, "I'm not going to be nice."

And it sounds like Kendall Jenner has some beef with one of her family members. "Kendall's like very uptight," Kourtney Kardashian says.

"You did some not-cool things," Kendall adds. "I just wanna be like alone."

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence After Alleged Cheating Scandal

The family is also facing the devastating effects of the Southern California wildfires this season. "There's flames entering my property," Kourt says.

"Kim's house is on fire!" Khloe exclaims as Kris Jenner says, "We're evacuating."

"This is like, unreal," a tearful Khloe says as she cries.

See everything that's ahead on this season of KUWTK in the dramatic promo above.

