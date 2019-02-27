MONDAY 10e|7p
Medium Tyler Henry Responds to John Oliver's Recent Criticism of Hollywood Psychics

Tyler Henry isn't fazed by skeptics one bit.

The famed clairvoyant proved this to be true during a recent sit down with E! News co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy. In case you missed it, during Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver vocalized some criticisms about the psychic industry.

Specifically, after referencing Henry's reading of Matt Lauer, the 41-year-old comedian revealed he struggled to believe that the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry star didn't use Google beforehand.

However, as Tyler exclusively noted to Rancic and Kennedy, he doesn't know who he is reading until he is meeting with the client in person.

"It's actually really why I never want to know where I'm going or who I'm reading and why I put such an emphasis on information that can't be googled," the E! personality defended. "In reading celebrities, public figures, there lives are on Google! So, obviously, there's information about them."

Regardless, Henry relayed that his famous clients "aren't tearing up" about generic information. Rather, they're "tearing up and crying because they're hearing information that's emotional, that's validating something to them, that they've not heard elsewhere."

Rancic, who has appeared on Hollywood Medium, supported this claim by recalling an eerily specific memory from her childhood—a memory that she didn't even recall until her mother confirmed it to be true.

"There's no way you could Google that," G expressed. "I didn't remember the memory."

Furthermore, the reading Rancic participated in with Tyler ahead of the sit down had information that she and husband Bill Rancic have yet to share with anyone.

Eager to know what Tyler shared with Giuliana? For Tyler's message for the mother of one and so much more, be sure to take a look at the clip above!

