11 Juicy Hot Topics Wendy Williams Must Discuss During Her TV Return

Grab a snack and welcome back Wendy Williams!

After experiencing weeks of guest co-hosts and special guests, The Wendy Williams Show will welcome back its true star Monday morning.

And boy oh boy does Wendy have a lot to discuss once she takes a seat in the purple chair.

For many loyal viewers, they are hoping the daytime TV veteran addresses the rumors surrounding her extended leave.

But for others, they are simply pumped to have the outspoken talk-show host back. After all, Ask Wendy, Judge Wendy and other popular segments just haven't been the same. And don't get us started on how much we missed Wendy's "How you, doin'?"