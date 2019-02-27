''Uncle'' Anderson Cooper Finally Meets Andy Cohen's Newborn Son

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Andy Cohen is in baby bliss!

The new dad is experiencing the best and worst parts of being a parent and he is loving every single moment of it. From the morning feedings, to the dreaded diaper changes, the Watch What Happens Live is host is savoring every aspect of parenthood. His Instagram is chock full of adorable memories he has of being with Benjamin Allen Cohen, including his little one's introduction to "Uncle" Anderson Cooper.

Cohen's close friend and confidante met his honorary nephew nearly a month after his long-awaited arrival on Feb. 4. "I could stare at @bravoandy's son all day long. And i sort of want to be swaddled too," the CNN anchor joked on Instagram

Anderson is just one of the many friends that Benjamin will likely grow to know and love. The various Real Housewives casts are all in love with the baby already, and had quite the festive baby shower to celebrate his impending arrival.

Photos

Andy Cohen's Baby Shower

Since Benjamin's birth, however, the celebrations have definitely toned down. Instead, the father-son duo spend much of their time cuddling, which Andy frequently shares to Instagram. To see some of those adorable moments, check out the gallery below!

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Baby Bliss

Benjamin clearly has his dad wrapped around his little finger, both literally and figuratively!

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Quality Time

Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Best Buddies

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shares with his fans. 

Article continues below

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Flyin' in Style

Andy keeps Benjamin close to his heart while travelling in the high skies.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Rise & Shine

The host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Best Friends Forever

Uncle Andy got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.

Article continues below

Andy Cohen, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Double Trouble

The new dad now gets twice the amount of affection on Valentine's Day thanks to Benjamin and Wacha.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

He's Here!

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen... He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Andy truly has it all going for him with babies, puppies and cuddles. What more can a man ask for?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Andy Cohen , Babies , VG , Apple News , Top Photos

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Masked Singer

The Secrets of The Masked Singer: Everything We've Learned About TV's Most Mysterious Show

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Brooklyn 99

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 7 on NBC

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan Theories About New Music

Tori Spelling, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & More Are Starring in the 90210 Revival Series: See the OG Cast Then and Now

Pippa Middleton, British Heart Foundation Beating Hearts Ball

Pippa Middleton Makes First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth

Sully, President George H. W. Bush Casket

George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Begins New Role at Military Hospital 3 Months After President's Death

Property Brothers, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott

You Won't Believe How Much Money Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Made Last Year

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.