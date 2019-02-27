''Uncle'' Anderson Cooper Finally Meets Andy Cohen's Newborn Son

Andy Cohen is in baby bliss!

The new dad is experiencing the best and worst parts of being a parent and he is loving every single moment of it. From the morning feedings, to the dreaded diaper changes, the Watch What Happens Live is host is savoring every aspect of parenthood. His Instagram is chock full of adorable memories he has of being with Benjamin Allen Cohen, including his little one's introduction to "Uncle" Anderson Cooper.

Cohen's close friend and confidante met his honorary nephew nearly a month after his long-awaited arrival on Feb. 4. "I could stare at @bravoandy's son all day long. And i sort of want to be swaddled too," the CNN anchor joked on Instagram.

Anderson is just one of the many friends that Benjamin will likely grow to know and love. The various Real Housewives casts are all in love with the baby already, and had quite the festive baby shower to celebrate his impending arrival.