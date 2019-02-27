George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Begins New Role at Military Hospital 3 Months After President's Death

George H.W. Bush's beloved service dog Sully has begun a new chapter in his canine life.

On Wednesday, Sully was officially welcomed at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to start his new role in the hospital's Facility Dog Program. In December, America's VetDogs explained in a statement that Sully H.W. Bush's new duties will involve "working alongside fellow VetDogs facility dogs SGT Dillon and SGT Truman who are there to assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel during their journey to recovery at Walter Reed Bethesda."

He was welcomed as an HM2 Petty Officer, which stands for Hospital Corpsman. Sully's Instagram captioned a photo of him receiving the honors, "Today I became an official Facility Dog - HM2 Petty Officer. It's an honor and privilege to join a wonderful group of dogs at @WRNMMC and I look forward to continue my mission to serve veterans as my best friend wanted me to."

Walter Reed, which is based in Bethesda, Maryland, shared photographs of the yellow Labrador retriever sitting dutifully in his new military vest at the ceremony and afterwards with some fellow service dogs.