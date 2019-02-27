Haley Struggles to Master Baby Basics in Modern Family Directed By Julie Bowen

Modern Family's Julie Bowen has a new gig: Director. Bowen, who has won two Emmys for playing Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, stepped behind the camera for the first time for the Wednesday, Feb. 27 episode, "Red Alert."

In the episode, which E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of above, Haley (Sarah Hyland) struggles with getting ready for her babies, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) gets her period and Phil (Ty Burrell) struggles with filming a commercial.

The clip above features Haley struggling to master how to properly burp a baby—something Dylan (Reid Ewing) has no trouble with.