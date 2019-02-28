Brand New
Peter Kraus Woos Nikki Bella With a Surprise Care Package on Total Bellas: "He's Really Smooth!"

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 6:00 AM

It's the gift that keeps on giving! Or the man who keeps giving great gifts, anyway. 

Eligible bachelor Peter Kraus outdoes himself in this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new Total Bellas, and Nikki Bella certainly takes notice. As do Brie Bella, Kathy Colace and Daniel Bryan, who take turns fawning over a stacked care package from Peter that quite literally has Nikki's name written all over it.

"Nicole, you just got a package…from Peter!" Brie swoons at the start of the clip. "He told me he wanted to send to something, so I was like, 'Just send it to my house.'" 

Her twin is a little apprehensive about the unexpected box of goodies—until she sees what's inside. After reading aloud the sweet note that accompanies it, Nikki unveils the contents of Peter's surprise with an audible gasp.

"Every kind of black licorice!" announces the WWE star, who's clearly feeling touched by Peter's thoughtful gesture. 

Nikki Bella's Quotes on Dating and Single Life

In a confessional, Nikki admits that the former Bachelorette contestant (who wined and dined her during an equally thoughtful first date last week) is definitely making a good impression, at least. She also explains exactly why this particular care package feels so special:

"Because Peter didn't bring my favorite licorice last time, he shipped out every type of brand of black licorice to me," says the Bella twin, referencing the bouquet of flowers and candy Peter brought to Brie's house ahead of his evening with Nikki. "That was just the cutest, sweetest thing ever. I have to give it to Peter. He's really smooth."

But is it enough to earn him a second date? See what Nikki's family thinks in the clip above! 

