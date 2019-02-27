Is Jude Law Engaged? Girlfriend Phillipa Coan Sparks Rumors With Diamond Ring

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 12:58 PM

Jude Law, Phillipa Coan

James Devaney/GC Images

Will Jude Law be off the market soon?

The 46-year-old British actor's girlfriend of more than three years, Phillipa Coan, was recently photographed wearing a huge diamond ring.

Law and Coan, a 32-year-old business psychologist and environmental behavior change consultant, have not commented publicly. The Sun reported that they are engaged and are planning to have a wedding in France in May.

"The wedding itself will be a good old fashioned knees up with plenty of booze and dancing," the newspaper quoted a source as saying. "All his old pals are going from when he was growing up in London and just starting out in his career. 'Jude and Phillipa have been going out together for years and get on really well, so this is the next natural step. Jude is busy working on various projects but they always make time to meet up either in London or on location."

Law and Coan first stepped out together as a couple in May 2015, at the Hay Festival.

This will mark the second marriage for Law. The actor was engaged to Alfie co-star Sienna Miller between 2004 and 2006, and was married to actress Sadie Frost between 1997 and 2003. The two share two sons, Rafferty, 22, and Rudy, 16, and daughter Iris, 18. The Sun reported that Rafferty will serve as his dad's best man.

Law also has a 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, with ex-girlfriend and American model Samantha Burke, and an almost 4-year-old daughter, Ada, with ex-girlfriend Catherine Harding.

