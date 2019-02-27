You Have to See Nicki Minaj's $450,000 Rolls-Royce

Nicki Minaj is the proud owner of a new Rolls-Royce, worth an estimated $450,000.

The "Good Form" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her new ride, asking her fans for advice on the car. Bob Ndoye of Universal Foreign tells E! News that Minaj has purchased a fully loaded 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The vehicle's base price is $380,000 but the 36-year-old star splashed out some additional cash to customize her new Rolls.

Minaj's new car is black with red interior. Some of the customization include a black mink rug that costs between $2,000-$3,000, a refrigerator in the back that holds up to two bottles of champagne for $5,000-$7,000, and Minaj is also adding on ceiling stars that cost $20,000.