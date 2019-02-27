Grey's Anatomy Cast Tells All: Who's the Funniest? Who Cries the Easiest? Who Gets the Crankiest?

The cast of Grey's Anatomy isn't afraid of spilling a little behind-the-scenes tea. 

When we visited the set of the series ahead of their record-breaking episode, making them the longest-running medical drama ever, the whole cast was happy to play a little game with us where they gave us some insight into life beyond the camera. Who's the biggest practical joker? Who's got the biggest laugh? Who shows up in the bloopers the most? Who would be the best to bail you out of jail? 

We learned a lot from this game, including the fact that the cast has eating contests once or twice a year, which is something we desperately need to see. 

Photos

The Status of Grey's Anatomy: What the Cast & Producers Have Said About the End

We also found out that Justin Chambers is not as grumpy as Alex Karev is, and that Jesse Williams is the cast's biggest practical joker, though Ellen Pompeo thinks it's actually herself. Caterina Scorsone is the biggest cryer, and medical producer Linda Klein has the biggest laugh. 

With Thursday's 332nd episode, "We Didn't Start the Fire," Grey's Anatomy beats ER as TV's longest running medical drama. Chandra Wilson directed the episode, which finds Jackson (Williams) throwing a party to celebrate Catherine's surgery, but nothing goes as planned. 

 

Stay tuned tomorrow for more from the set of the episode! 

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

