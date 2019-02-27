Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell's Daughter Just Won the Best Big Sister Award

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 11:24 AM
And the award for best big sister goes to...
Less than a week after Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed a baby girl, fans are getting a glimpse into this Teen Mom family's new reality.
In an Instagram posted Wednesday morning, Tyler shared a sweet video of their daughter singing a lullaby to her little sister.
"Nova is trying to sing 'London Bells Are Ringing' to Vaeda & my heart legit just exploded & melted into a doting father puddle!" he captioned the video. "#DaddysGirls."
When one fan commented saying Nova sounds like she's singing "watermelons eating," Tyler agreed. "That's exactly what I said," he wrote.
Teen Mom co-stars Brittany DeJesus and Cheyenne Floyd would also "like" the video.
For those wondering how Catelynn is feeling after giving birth, the MTV reality star and Conquering Chaos author revealed that she is nursing in a recent Instagram post.
"It's such an amazing bonding experience," she wrote. "Love our little munchker butt."
Tyler would later comment and praise his wife for her mothering skills on and off screen.
"You're just amazing Babe…watching you carry, nurture, feed & love Vaeda the way you do brings more than tears of joy for this doting father," he wrote. "It brings such an immense deep profound peace that I can't really describe with words…but I know how it feels & it feels like euphoric love in the most purest way. I love you so much and you're such an amazing mother."
Cue the awwws.
"Awe babe so amazing," Amber Portwood would also share in the comments section. "I love you mommma."
See What Tyler Henry Really Thinks About His Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Prediction
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?