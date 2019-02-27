Jack Black Recreating Chris Hemsworth's Intense Workout Is Pure Internet Gold

Leave it to Jack Black to instantly make your day.

It seems the famous funny man took notice of Chris Hemsworth's recent Instagram post, in which the Thor star chronicled his intense floor workout with weights.

Fortunately, Black decided to give the routine a try—and film it for our viewing pleasure. Save for lighter weights, the actor replicated the entire workout nearly identically, down to the finale kick—albeit on a medicine ball instead of a boxing bag.

"That's how we do it," he said into the camera at the end.