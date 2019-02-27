Taylor Kinney Likes a Shady Comment About Lady Gaga on Instagram

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 7:20 AM

Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga, 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

David Livingston/Getty Images

For some Hollywood shade, look no further than Taylor Kinney's Instagram feed. 

The Chicago Fire star spurred headlines when people noticed a comment on a recent photo he posted dissing the new Oscar winner. "Stoked you got away from Gaga," a fan wrote to the star. "#Hollyweird."

Kinney's response? He "liked" the comment! Make of that what you will. 

Gaga's Little Monsters are well aware of their romantic history, but for those who have not followed along as closely, the two met on the set of the music video for her 2011 track, "You and I." They began dating and, in 2015, Kinney proposed on Valentine's Day. The couple became a red carpet staple during the 2016 award season as Gaga celebrated the success of her performance in American Horror Story. However, by July, E! News confirmed the couple had called it quits. Just a day later, Gaga addressed the reports, giving the impression that it wasn't over for good. 

"Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she captioned a photo of them together on Instagram. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney's Cutest Pics

By that fall, Gaga dropped the first single, "Perfect Illusion," off of her newest album, Joanne. "This video is a performance of a song that I wrote of that moment about how I feel, but how I'm sure he's felt sometimes, how you have felt sometimes, how other people feel in relationships, how I see my friends struggle and become just full of rage and anger as they try to figure out how to date during a time when everybody's sort of creating these perfect illusions of themselves on the Internet and nobody really knows what's real and what isn't," she explained to E! News. "It's about all of that."

A few months later, she was spotted kissing ex-fiancé Christian Carino during Super Bowl weekend in 2017, at the time ending any hopes of a reunion with Kinney. It was recently confirmed the triple threat and talent agent have broken up.  

Despite his recent unexpected Instagram shade, Kinney has always had amicable things to say publicly about his ex and her continued success. 

When E! News caught up with the actor in October 2018 just as A Star Is Born was released, Kinney candidly commented though he admitted he hadn't seen it.

"I can only wish her the best," he said. "I'm really proud."

