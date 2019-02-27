Pete Davidson Kicks Out Show Heckler Over Mac Miller Mention

When a fan crosses the line, Pete Davidson doesn't play around.

Such was the case on Monday night in New Jersey, where the 25-year-old comedian was performing a set at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. "My friend died in my apartment," Davidson began, only for someone in the audience to shout out "Mac Miller?" Miller unexpectedly died in September 2018 following an accidental overdose. He was 26 years old.

The late rapper was also the ex-boyfriend of Davidson's ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande. She and Davidson called off their engagement and went their separate ways a month after his sudden passing.

Immediately after the heckler shouted Miller's name, Davidson stopped the set until the person was removed from the room.