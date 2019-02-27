Taylor Swift Will Be Honored at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift continues to cement her reputation as an unstoppable musical queen.

The "Shake It Off" singer will be honored at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14 where she will receive the coveted Tour of the Year Award. Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour broke records, including her own, which is why iHeartMedia decided to grant her the honors. She will be at the show to accept the award.

Over the course of her tour that spanned four continents and countless countries, the 29-year-old singer sold over 2 million tickets and grossed $266 million in sales in the U.S. alone. That makes it the best-selling tour in American history. Swift also previously set a record for the highest-grossing tour by a woman and then dethroned herself for the top spot thanks to this go-around.

Some major musical guests joined her on tour, including Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

As if that wasn't all enough, she dropped a Netflix special called Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour on Dec. 31.