The Bachelor's Whitney Bischoff And Husband Ricky Angel Expecting First Child Together

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 6:18 PM

Whitney Bischoff, Ricky Angel

Former Bachelor star Whitney Bischoff announced some big news on Tuesday—she's pregnant!

Bischoff posted a photo on Instagram where she posed alongside her husband Ricky Angel and their 12-year-old dog Lillie in a nursery. She's wearing a short-sleeve gray dress that hugs her baby bump and smiles at Angel, who is reading a book called Dada. Books aplenty line the shelves behind them.

This is her first Instagram upload since October, and the fertility nurse explained her very long absence from the social media platform. "Sorry I've been MIA, I've been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months," she captioned the family photo taken by Ryan McDonald. "We are so excited to welcome our little man in May. As you can tell, Lillie can't wait to be a big sis!"

The 33-year-old's comments section was filled with hundreds and hundreds of congratulatory messages.

The Kentucky native and her husband have been married for just over a year.

Bischoff and Angel tied the knot on Oct. 21, 2017 at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Fellow Bachelor Nation stars attended her wedding, including then-engaged couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth (they ended their engagement in November) and now-married couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The parents-to-be's relationship is absolutely fitting for our times. In September 2017, a little over a year after their engagement, Bischoff gushed about her husband who she matched with on the dating app Bumble.

"This one time, on 9/24/15, I went on a bumble date and met a really cute guy. He actually looked just like his pics!!" she described a photo of them laying down and laughing. "He made me laugh. And he made me feel like I could be myself. He didn't care about my past. We were just two kids living in the moment. Fast forward 2 years & we are ready to get hitched in a matter of days."

Since then, her Instagram feed has been a tableau of sweet couple and family moments.

Prior to marrying Angel, Bischoff competed on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor. They got engaged at the end of the season and Mr. Prince Farming called her his "soulmate." However, just two months after the finale, the two parted ways and split up.

They told E! News in a statement, "Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement. They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey." 

Congratulations on the upcoming baby boy, Whitney and Ricky!

