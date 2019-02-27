What Is Up With Whiskey Cavalier's Title? Scott Foley Explains

Ever wondered what the heck a "whiskey cavalier" is?

The ABC series makes its official debut tonight, after premiering a preview after the Oscars, and you have some questions about that title, which actually refers to the main character's call sign. For star Scott Foley, it was one major thing he didn't want to be changed about the show.

"I loved it," Foley told E! News during ABC's TV Critics Association press tour. "It stands out, it's not for everybody, but it's original. One thing I said early in the process was don't change the name. I could see them wanting to change it to The Bureau or something something like that, which it's not. This is a semi-irreverent action comedy."

As Foley explains in the video above, your Whiskey Cavalier spy name is your favorite drink + plus the name of your first pet. (Nice to meet you, we're Margarita Shadow and we don't hate it.)