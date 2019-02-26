Married at First Sight's Danielle and Bobby Welcome Baby Girl

And baby makes three!

Married at First Sight stars Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are happy to announce the arrival of their daughter, Olivia Nicole Dodd. A rep for the couple tells E! News their little girl was born "just in time to celebrate her daddy's birthday."

"The happy parents are absolutely in bliss and have enjoyed time at home with their daughter," the rep shares. "Bobby is having the best birthday ever!"

Their bundle of joy weighs in at a healthy 6 lbs., 2 oz., and measures 19 inches long.

The new parents announced they were expecting their first child in October, just a week after fans saw the pair commit to their marriage on Decision Day, when Bobby said, "I 100 percent see babies in my future."

Olivia's arrival comes after a whirlwind 2018. The parents met and married in 2018 on season seven of the Lifetime show and are currently living their happily ever after.