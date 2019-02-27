Our Favorite Items From Shopbop's Buy More, Save More Sale

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 3:00 AM

If there's two things we love, it's shopping and saving money.

So when we catch wind that Shopbop (one of our go-to online boutiques) is having a buy more, save more sale, we're all over. It's not that items are individually discounted, but,  just like it sounds, the more items you add to your cart, the bigger your discount. Not to get all math-oriented on you but here are details: spend $200 plus dollars and get 15% off, spend $500 plus and get 20% off or spend $800 plus and get 25% off. Again we're not math whizzes, but that's some serious savings on full-priced designer items you've already been coveting.

The offer expires on March 2 at 11:59pm PT, so get in there before it's too late.

Tiare Hawaii Oasis Mini Dress

BUY IT: $100 at Shopbop

 

Illesteva Sicilia Sunglasses

BUY IT: $220 at Shopbop

 

Schutz Ariella Strappy Sandals

BUY IT: $180 at Shopbop

 

Bristols 6 Nippies Skin Adhesive Cover Size 1

BUY IT: $25 at Shopbop

 

Rebecca Minkoff Small Darren Messenger Bag

BUY IT: $245 at Shopbop

 

Amanda Uprichard Silk Cami

BUY IT: $150 at Shopbop

 

Rebecca Minkoff Kate Circle Bag

BUY IT: $268 at Shopbop

 

AG Legging Ankle Jeans

BUY IT: $178 at Shopbop

 

Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong 100mm Sandals

BUY IT: $398 at Shopbop

 

Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Star & Moon Ring with Diamonds

BUY IT: $375 at Shopbop

 

Enza Costa Ribbed Tank Dress

BUY IT: $145 at Shopbop

 

Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers

BUY IT: $140 at Shopbop

 

Rebecca Minkoff Stella Large Tote

BUY IT: $298 at Shopbop

 

Superga 2790 ACOTW Platform Sneakers

BUY IT: $80 at Shopbop

 

Melissa Odabash Lou Dress

BUY IT: $450 at Shopbop

 

Shashi Crescent Necklace

BUY IT: $60 at Shopbop

 

Sam Edelman Winona Boots

BUY IT: $160 at Shopbop

 

Stuart Weitzman Lowland Over the Knee Boots

BUY IT: $798 at Shopbop

 

Eberjey Gisele PJ Set

BUY IT: $120 at Shopbop

 

I.AM.GIA Pixie Coat

BUY IT: $110 at Shopbop

 

Citizens of Humanity Rocket Leatherette High Rise Skinny Jeans

BUY IT: $258 at Shopbop

 

Puma Thunder Rive Doite Sneakers

BUY IT: $120 at Shopbop

 

Madewell Oversized Jean Jacket

BUY IT: $128 at Shopbop

 

Dr. Martens Jadon 8 Eye Boots

BUY IT: $170 at Shopbop

 

Levi's Button Front Miniskirt

BUY IT: $90 at Shopbop

 

Sam Edelman Clara Mules

BUY IT: $100 at Shopbop

 

IRO Ashville Leather Jacket

BUY IT: $1200 at Shopbop

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

