Something That Happened: The History of Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito's Shockingly Short Marriage

"It was just something that happened," Cooper described his brief union on The Howard Stern Show in 2011.

"The good thing is, we both realized it...Sometimes you just realize it," he said. Of course Stern wanted to know much more, but the actor, who remains reticent about his private life to this day, insisted, "It just wasn't right. It's interesting...things happen!"

The man Esposito spent more time with than she thought she would had a "mean, cold side," she wrote, and a "personality that could flip on a dime."

Ultimately "the relationship was about him and what he needed, and nothing else. I was a non-issue. I became sidelined from my life, my needs, my health. I became very sad and I felt very alone, but I stayed in the relationship." She started cooking and baking constantly, she recalled, "to please my un-pleasable boyfriend."

Esposito never refers to this person as a husband or to the relationship as a marriage, but the timing fits. She recalls going to a motivational lecture and meditation at a place called Agape, which she heard about from watching Oprah, and what she gleaned from the experience inspired her to stop trying to fix her relationship. Days later it "hit an all-time low," she wrote, "and within a week, it was over."

Then she really dove into cooking, and waited for the best-sounding opportunity, which came in the form of the ABC sitcom Samantha Who?—which premiered in 2007.

Cooper went on to make He's Just Not That Into You and scored an audition for The Hangover, and he never looked back. Unless when asked.