First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage? Inside the Future of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Red-Hot Romance

Jennifer Lopez is aware that you want her and Alex Rodriguez to get married.

The attention lavished on the thrice-divorced multi-hyphenate's relationship of two years with the former MLB star-turned-broadcaster hasn't gone unnoticed by either participant in the romance, thanks, in part, to the way in which they've been endlessly needled about their status since they made their red-carpet debut nearly two years ago at the 2017 Met Gala. And they get it. They really do.

"Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do," she told USA Today in December.

However, she's quick to point out, "But it's not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows."

And even if the relationship, at nearly every step of the way, has seemed like something ripped from the script of the sort of film that Lopez has been known to bring to life with great success her entire career.