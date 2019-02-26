Bella Thorne Splits From YouTube Star Tana Mongeau After 1 Year

They were once three peas in a pod, but now it looks like there is only room for two in Bella Thorne's love life.

After months of speculation, the actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau are no longer in a relationship. "Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking," the star kindly asked her followers.

Likewise, Tana confirmed the news on Twitter and told her legions of fans: "i love her forever don't get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it.. there's no negativity at all."

It appears that their other partner, Mod Sun, continues to date Thorne.

Their relationship comes to an end over a year after Tana joked on Twitter that she wanted to date Bella, which would be the beginning of their unconventional love story.