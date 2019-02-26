The Fosters' Sherri Saum Arrives in Roswell, New Mexico With Secrets to Share

The CW
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 1:39 PM
The CW
Mama's home!
Sherri Saum arrives on Roswell, New Mexico next week, and surprise surprise, she's got some secrets to uncover. Saum, who's best known as Lena Adams Foster on The Fosters (and currently, on occasion, Good Trouble) makes her debut on the CW series right in the middle of Liz's continued exploration of what actually happened to her sister Rosa ten years ago.
Tonight's episode flashes back to 2008 to get the backstory, but next week, revelations will be had.
"After uncovering a devastating secret about Rosa's death, Liz (Jeanine Mason) takes matters into her own hands to protect herself and those around her. However, her plans are sidelined after a day with Mimi (Sherri Saum), Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) leads to a new revelation about Rosa. Elsewhere, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) takes aim at Wyatt (Dylan McTee), while Cameron (Riley Voelkel) decides whether she's going to help Sergeant Manes," reads the episode description.
The CW
E! News brought you Saum's casting back in October, along with this character description: "As a young single mom—and part of very few black families in Roswell—her focus has always been on raising her daughter to embrace everything that makes them "weird" to the small-town folks, be it the color of their skin, their unique dance moves, or their connection to spirituality. As both bartender and 'psychic,' Mimi is a vault of Roswell's deepest secrets."
Paul Wesley directed the episode, and not only does E! News have your first look at Saum's debut, but we've also got an exclusive behind-the-scenes pic of Wesley on set, and spoiler alert, he looks good! See below for those pics, plus a few others from next week's episode.
The CW
The March 5 episode "I Saw the Sign" was directed by the one and only Stefan Salvatore, also known as Paul Wesley. (Exclusive)
The CW
"As a young single mom—and part of very few black families in Roswell—her focus has always been on raising her daughter to embrace everything that makes them "weird" to the small-town folks, be it the color of their skin, their unique dance moves, or their connection to spirituality. As both bartender and 'psychic,' Mimi is a vault of Roswell's deepest secrets," the official description of the character reads. (Exclusive)
The CW
Heather's mom has come to town to help uncover some new secrets. (Exclusive)
Article continues below
The CW
In "I Saw the Sign," Liz (Mason) takes matters into her own hands after uncovering a devastating secret about Rosa's death. However, her plans are sidelined after a day with Mimi (Saum), Maria (Hemmens), and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) leads to a new revelation about Rosa.
The CW
The CW
In "I Saw the Sign," Max (Parsons) takes aim at Wyatt (Dylan McTee), who...sucks. Here, he seems to be having a somewhat tense conversation with Michael, who does not suck.
Article continues below
The CW
The CW
BFFs on a water tower!
Roswell, NM airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?