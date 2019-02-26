Watch Kacey Musgraves Pay Tribute to Selena Quintanilla With ''Como La Flor'' Cover

Kacey Musgraves is still riding high after taking awards season by storm with her four Grammy wins and presenting at the 2019 Oscars.

On Feb. 25, the country singer paid a special tribute to Texas' reina, Selena Quintanilla.

The Texas-native opened the Rodeo Houston show on Monday and surprised fans with a sweet rendition of "Como La Flor," one of the late Tejano star's classic songs.

Flaunting her "big hair for Texas," as she put it, the 30-year-old star oozed with glamour in her white lace floral, body-clinging jumpsuit, which featured flashy bell bottoms. Some would argue that was another nod to Selena, considering she was known for wearing ostentatious jumpsuits.

"20 years ago Selena performed her last concert here," the "Butterflies" songstress wrote on Instagram Stories. "It was a dream of mine to be able to pay respects to her iconic legacy."

Many artists have covered the late star's songs before, including Selena Gomez (whom she is named after) and Jennifer Lopez (who portrayed the Tejano singer in the '90s biopic).

However, Kacey put her own spin on "Como La Flor" while still staying true to the queen of Tejano's original song.