The Voice Season 16: Meet the Contestants Battling for the Top Spot

NBC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 12:46 PM
NBC
The Voice is back for another fierce season of vocal battles. Joining mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are Kelly Clarkson and for the first time in the big, red chair: John Legend.
The four coaches kicked off season 16 on Monday, Feb. 25 with the blind auditions and wasted no time getting down to business, employing a number of blocks to get their desired contestant.
Below, see how the blind auditions ended up and meet the contestants getting ready to sing their hearts out.
NBC
Audition song: "Sex on Fire"
Team: John Legend
NBC
Audition song: "Breathin'"
Team: Kelly Clarkson
NBC
Audition song: "Cool"
Team: Blake Shelton
Article continues below
NBC
Audition song: "I Smile"
Team: John Legend
NBC
Audition song: "Fields of Gold"
Team: John Legend
NBC
Audition song: "Attention"
Team: Adam Levine
Article continues below
NBC
Audition song: "Mi Corazoncito"
Team: Kelly Clarkson
NBC
Audition song: "Wake Me Up"
Team: Adam Levine
NBC
Audition song: "No Scrubs"
Team: Blake Shelton
Article continues below
NBC
Audition song: "Drift Away"
Team: Blake Shelton
The Voice blind auditions continue Tuesday, Feb. 26 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?