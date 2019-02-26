Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With New Wedding Photos

Ten years later and the sparks are still flying high.

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen celebrated an entire decade as husband and wife, both parties took to Instagram and shared heartfelt posts about the other.

At the same time, the New England Patriots quarterback and world-famous supermodel shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding day at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif.

"I can't believe it's already been 10 years since we've chosen to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we've had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family," Gisele shared while posting a carousel of images. "Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special."