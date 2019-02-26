"Therapist" Jay Cutler to the Rescue! See Kristin Cavallari's Husband Break Down BFF Kelly Henderson's Love Life

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 12:05 PM

Jay Cutler has little patience for Kelly Henderson's dating woes.

In this clip from the season two premiere of Very Cavallari (returning Sunday, Mar. 3 at 10 p.m.), the former NFL quarterback weighs in on Kristin Cavallari's best friend's romantic life. While Kelly is smitten with a new beau, she feels they're "in different places."

"What place is he in?" the father of three inquires.

"Not really ready to be serious…just like have fun," Kelly reveals to Jay and Kristin.

Since the suitor is 35 years old, both Kelly and Kristin are baffled that this behavior hasn't gotten "old" yet. However, Jay has a differing opinion when it comes to this situation.

"I don't understand! Like, what's the problem with that?" the retired football star asks.

 Kristin is quick to defend her bestie as she assures Jay that "Kelly is looking for her husband." Understandably, this expectation leaves Jay further confused.

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

"I don't understand why you just can't date somebody and then let it naturally turn into something more—like a normal person would do," Jay quips to the ladies.

Although Kristin and Kelly feel Jay has "such a guy's mentality," the American athlete thinks their take is "idiotic" since Henderson likes the guy. Not to mention, according to Jay, the man "could wake up in a week" and realize Kelly is the one.

"Part of me does think when Jay is talking about this guy that he is relating it back to his old experiences," Kelly shares in a confessional. "He was telling me what was happening in the guy's head. How do you know this, therapist Jay?"

Kristin isn't so convinced about Jay's advice as he apparently "makes s--t up half the time."

Watch the love life chat go down for yourself in the clip above!

