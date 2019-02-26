"Therapist" Jay Cutler to the Rescue! See Kristin Cavallari's Husband Break Down BFF Kelly Henderson's Love Life

Jay Cutler has little patience for Kelly Henderson's dating woes.

In this clip from the season two premiere of Very Cavallari (returning Sunday, Mar. 3 at 10 p.m.), the former NFL quarterback weighs in on Kristin Cavallari's best friend's romantic life. While Kelly is smitten with a new beau, she feels they're "in different places."

"What place is he in?" the father of three inquires.

"Not really ready to be serious…just like have fun," Kelly reveals to Jay and Kristin.

Since the suitor is 35 years old, both Kelly and Kristin are baffled that this behavior hasn't gotten "old" yet. However, Jay has a differing opinion when it comes to this situation.

"I don't understand! Like, what's the problem with that?" the retired football star asks.

Kristin is quick to defend her bestie as she assures Jay that "Kelly is looking for her husband." Understandably, this expectation leaves Jay further confused.