Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Welcome Baby No. 2

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have welcomed their second child together!

The 41-year-old singer announced the arrival of the couple's baby girl on Tuesday. "Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am," he wrote along with the first photo of his daughter. "Thank you God and April Love for this blessing! @aprillovegeary #fatherofthree."

April also shared a picture of the trio with the caption, "My beautiful baby girl, I'm already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you."

The baby girl's middle name could a nod to Robin's late father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016.

Robin and April are parents 1-year-old daughter Mia Love Thicke, while the artist also shares 8-year-old son Julian Thicke with his ex, Paula Patton.