Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Set the Record Straight on Their Custody Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are putting their daughter first.

In two separate social media posts, the parents to Dream Kardashian set the record straight on any and all custody battle rumors.

As it turns out, the pair appears to be on a united front when it comes to their baby girl.

"Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases," Rob shared on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Chyna added, "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"